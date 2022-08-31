Chelsea looking to take transfer spend to over £300m with Ajax midfielder

Any concerns that Chelsea’s new owners, headed by Todd Boehly, might not invest in the club have been thoroughly dispelled. So far the Blues have shelled out £268m on summer recruits but they could be about to significantly increase that number.

According to SkySports, Chelsea have made a £43m bid for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez. The Mexican central midfielder is reportedly keen on a move with the prospect of quadrupling his wages, as per Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf in the Netherlands.

Alvarez is a combative central midfielder, used to distributing and winning the ball. The 24-year-old has made 55 appearances for Mexico and is set for a starring role in their side at the World Cup. His last three seasons at Ajax have seen him grow considerably into an essential part of what was Erik ten Hag’s team.

Ajax seemingly are keen to hold onto him following the loss of several stars this summer and Chelsea may have their work cut out to get a deal done before the window closes tomorrow. As Manchester United’s deal for Antony showed however, every player has a price.