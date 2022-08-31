According to recent reports, Chelsea have remarkably been offered the chance to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

After allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to rejoin their former clubs earlier in the year, the Blues, led by American billionaire Todd Boehly, are in the market for a new striker, and although targeting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a deal has yet to be agreed with Barcelona.

Facing a race against time, the Londoners know that they must act quickly if they’re to reinforce their attacking front line, which has struggled in recent games.

Although understood to be continuing in their efforts to lure Aubameyang back to London, according to the Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain’s hierarchy, in order to meet financial fair play (FFP) regulations, are willing to offload either Lionel Messi or Neymar and have offered the latter to their English rivals.

According to ESPN, Neymar, 30, earns a jaw-dropping £37m-per year (gross) in Paris, which means his wages are a staggering £ 711,000 per week, therefore, it goes without saying, with just over 24 hours left in the window, signing a player of Neymar’s calibre will be incredibly tough.