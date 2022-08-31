Chelsea run risk of Tuchel becoming unhappy if key target is not signed in time

When it comes to bringing in the right targets, Chelsea are facing a race against time.

Having experienced a very hectic summer transfer window, the Blues have already splashed the cash on five new senior players, including bringing in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

However, following their decision to allow striking-duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to re-join their former clubs earlier in the window, the Blues are desperately lacking forward options, and that was perfectly demonstrated in their 2-1 league defeat against Southampton on Tuesday night.

One player heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge has been Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but even though talks have been ongoing for quite some time, a deal has yet to be reached, and journalist Ben Jacobs believes that failure to lure the Gabonese striker back to London could result in Thomas Tuchel becoming unhappy.

“I think Tuchel will be unhappy if Aubameyang doesn’t get over the line,” Jacobs told Talk Chelsea’s Simon Phillips.

“Despite being 33 he’s exactly what Chelsea need for now. For Tuchel, it’s less about numbers and more about specific targets. One high priority is better than two ‘panic’ buys.

MORE: “Keep an eye on Ronaldo” – Romano reveals what Ten Hag has told Man United attackers

“A successful end to the window, in a totally perfect world, would naturally involve bringing in Aubameyang, Gordon, de Jong and possibly even Zaha, plus a deal for Gvardiol in 2023 (talks are pretty advanced!).

“Clearly not all of that will be possible, but I think Tuchel will be content with two from the first four names. Aubameyang and Zaha are the most attainable from the quartet but de Jong is the dream signing.”

Since joining Barcelona from Arsenal back in January, Aubameyang has enjoyed a decent spell in La Liga.

The 33-year-old striker has featured in 24 matches for manager Xavi, across all competitions, and has directly contributed to an impressive 14 goals.