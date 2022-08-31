Chelsea submit fresh Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid as negotiations head to the wire

Chelsea are forging ahead with negotiations for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The seemingly incessant link between the two has endured for the entire transfer window and it looks as if it might continue into the final hours too.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made a fresh offer for Aubameyang on Wednesday night. The two have been locked in negotiations for the Gabonese forward across recent weeks, which is running parallel to negotiations for Marcos Alonso.

A large part of the disagreement between the two is that Barcelona want to deal with the two matters separately, while Chelsea want to include the Spanish left-back in their offer for Aubameyang. Earlier in the day, Romano had reported that a bid of €15m (£12.98m) plus Alonso, but that clearly was not successful. It is believed that Chelsea value Alonso at €8m (£6.92) in the negotiations.

Part of the reason for Barcelona’s desire to do the deals may be down to accounting reasons. A fee received for Aubameyang will appear immediately on their accounts. The cost of paying for Marcos Alonso could in contrast being spread out across his contract. As a result, if Barcelona receive a €23m fee for Aubameyang and pay €8m for Alonso on a two-year deal, it will work out as a €19m profit, as opposed to a €15m profit done the way that Chelsea are suggesting.

 

