Erik Ten Hag feels there will be no further signings and two players will stay

With the transfer window rapidly drawing to an end, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has told reporters that he feels it is unlikely that there will be any further signings.

After a slow start to the transfer window, the 20-time-league winners have managed to make four new signings so far, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

Antony will also become a Red Devil, subject to his medical and visa application completion, and Martin Dubravka will become United’s number two keeper with his unveiling announcement said to be imminent.

There has also been a lot of speculation this summer over whether or not Ronaldo would stay at Old Trafford after it was revealed that the 37-year-old is unhappy at the club.

Wan-Bissaka, who has lost his starting place to Diego Dalot, has also been linked with a move away, with former club Crystal Palace among the suitors.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s game against Leicester City, ten Hag has confirmed Wan-Bissaka will remain at the club and that he believes that Ronaldo will too.

“Aaron will stay in. This squad we will go from September to minimum January.” ten Hag tells reporters as quoted by The Athletic.

“Yes of course. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games and keep the consistency going, that is what we strive for.” Ten Hag says when asked whether Ronaldo will be remaining at the club.

With that being said, given his huge stature within the game, it Is unlikely that United’s hierarchy would want to confirm anything other than the 37-year-old remaining with the club. Any kind of statement contrary to this would almost certainly see the Red Devils’ commercial value plummet.

For example, Ronaldo’s return just over 12 months ago saw the club’s stock market value rocket by £212m, as reported by the Mirror, so it would be fair to assume that the opposite would happen with his departure.

For now, we will have to wait and see.