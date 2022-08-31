Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano rules out two players as Liverpool’s midfielder search enters key stage

Liverpool are struggling with injuries, particularly to senior midfielders and that has prompted Jurgen Klopp to reassess his summer transfer business.

Thiago, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined through injury and that has forced the Reds to make a major transfer U-turn.

Despite being adamant his side does not need to delve back into the transfer market in search of a new midfielder, Klopp recently admitted he has changed his mind.

“We are looking for it,” Klopp told reporters, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“If it is the right player, we need him. If it is not the right player, we don’t need him.”

However, given the fact the summer window closes in just over 24 hours, Liverpool are facing a race against time when it comes to the possibility of adding a new player to their squad.

MORE: Ronaldo begged Man United to drop underperforming star

Providing an update on the club’s efforts, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who writes exclusively for CaughtOffside via Substack, said: “The club do not want to sign just any player for the sake of it, so they are still putting in a lot of work trying to identify the right kind of player.

“However, even though they’re continuing to do their research, at the moment, there are no easy options.”

Two players who have been heavily linked with moves to Anfield have been RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, but Romano has now ruled out deals for both midfielders.

“Konrad Laimer was appreciated but RB Leipzig will not let him leave now, so Liverpool will have to explore other names from now until tomorrow night’s deadline,” the Italian added.

“I know a lot of you want to know if Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella is an option, but unfortunately, he is not. There is no chance for the Italian to move to Anfield this summer.”

Do you think Liverpool can make a midfield signing in time? – Let us know in the comments.