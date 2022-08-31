“If there is an opportunity…” – Romano says Newcastle could still make two new signings

Despite being the world’s richest club following their blockbuster takeover last year, Newcastle United have exercised caution throughout this summer’s transfer window.

Even though the Magpies recently spent just over £60m on Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, and it is clear that the Sweden international is by far the club’s highest profile addition because other summer signings have included bringing in Nick Pope from relegated Burnley, luring Sven Botman from Lille and turning Matt Targett’s recent loan move from Aston Villa into a permanent switch.

Although the Geordies’ spending has been modest in comparison with their overall wealth, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who writes exclusively for CaughtOffside via SubStack, has offered an interesting insight into what the transfer window’s final day could have in store for the northeast giants.

“If there is an opportunity for a new winger or a new midfielder, Newcastle United will consider players for the present, as well as the future,” Romano said.

Even though the Toon’s hierarchy has identified the midfield and the flanks as two areas in need of reinforcement, Romano went on to reaffirm the significance of Isak’s recent arrival.

“But it is really important to remember that the club’s biggest and most important investment has already been made by bringing in Isak,” the Italian added.