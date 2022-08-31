Manchester United have reportedly accepted a bid worth ‘around £20m’ for young defensive midfielder James Garner.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Red Devils have reached a full agreement with Frank Lampard’s Everton.

Full agreement between Everton and Manchester United for James Garner as bid has been accepted — around £15/20m, it will be clear later today. ?? #EFC Discussions ongoing on personal terms, Garner has to decide as there are other clubs in the race — EFC are confident. https://t.co/CfkjsDrzK4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Although the deal is not yet sealed and the fact other clubs are in the hunt for the Birkenhead-born playmaker, the Toffees are believed to feel confident that they can lure the talented 21-year-old away from Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday night.

A lot of United fans will undoubtedly be frustrated by the club’s decision to sell Garner, but it makes sense.

Having enjoyed an impressive season on loan with Nottingham Forest last time out, Garner’s stock has risen immensely. After getting a taste of regular first-team football, the 21-year-old will be desperate to feature more often, and given the fact he is behind the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and new signing Casemiro, United aren’t going to be able to offer the Englishman the playing time he deserves.

Therefore, considering the above, a move away is probably best for all parties, even if it means the Red Devils will miss out on developing a future star.