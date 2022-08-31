Man United make three players available but injuries could delay moves until January

Manchester United have reportedly made a trio of defenders available for transfer but current injuries to all three mean any potential deals are likely to be delayed until the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claim Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams are three players unlikely to play a role under new manager Erik ten Hag and have consequently been put up for sale.

However, while this will come as no surprise to fans, unfortunately, all three players are suffering from injuries, so it is very unlikely that a club will try to sign the trio – at least not until the January transfer window anyway.

Even though it looks like he will be staying until at least the winter window, Jones’ inevitable departure will signal the end of his 21-year-long stay with the club. Although stricken by injuries, the 30-year-old, who was signed by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has still lifted seven major trophies, including the 2021-13 Premier League title.

Tuanzebe and Williams, on the other hand, have not enjoyed half the success Jones has at Old Trafford and although both showed earlier signs of potential, neither player has really lived up to their hype.