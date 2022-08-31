David Moyes tells West Ham star he can leave on Deadline Day

West Ham manager David Moyes has reportedly told midfielder Manuel Lanzini that he can leave the club.

According to Football insider, the Hammers are open to offers for the 29-year-old Argentina international before Thursday’s transfer deadline following the recent arrival of Lucas Paqueta from Olympique Lyon.

However, although the newly signed 25-year-old Brazilian can play in the same role occupied by Lanzini, it could suggest that the Hammers could be about to sign Hans Vanaken.

The 30-year-old Belgian midfielder has reportedly made numerous public declarations that he would like to join Moyes’ West Ham from Belgium side Club Brugge.

The Belgium international has been one of Moyes’ top targets this summer, and the club have reportedly bid for both Vanaken and, of course, Paqueta, suggesting that the manager wants both.

With the window coming to an end, it will be interesting to see if Moyes gets another player to add to his ranks.

