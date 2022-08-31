Radrizzani drops hint about signing 34m ‘sensational’ forward

Leeds majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has reportedly liked a tweet reporting that the Whites are one of the clubs interested in signing Cody Gakpo before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

With the window quickly drawing to an end, many fans will feel that singing a new forward before it closes will play an essential role in Leeds season.

Unfortunately for Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, star forward Rodrigo suffered a nasty shoulder injury on Tuesday, colliding with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford which saw the 31-year-old Brazilian leave the pitch in a significant amount of pain during the first half.

Joe Gelhardt was brought on as his replacement but was later brought off for Patrick Bamford, both of whom were facing recent injuries, with Bamford spending most of last season out of action.

Let’s hope that this was no accident and that Leeds may soon welcome Gakpo to Elland Road.