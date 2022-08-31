Manchester United’s problems, both on and off the field, have been well-documented.

The Red Devils not only failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, but a series of different managers, including an interim boss, have hindered the side’s ability to string together any kind of consistency.

Ralf Rangnick was named as the team’s temporary manager following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year and not only did the German inherit a massively underperforming team, but he was also tasked with keeping the peace behind the scenes.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, one player who was not shy in his desire to see a teammate dropped from the starting team was star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although the Portugal international’s agency, Gestifute, has refused to comment, it has been reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner led a small group of United players that approached Rangnick and recommended club captain and record defensive signing Harry Maguire be dropped to the bench.

Although Rangnick acted professionally and suggested the conversation was not appropriate without Maguire present, Ronaldo insisted that the English centre-back was part of the side’s ongoing struggles.

The other players present, which included Raphael Varane and former midfielder Paul Pogba, apologised to Rangnick for the uncomfortable atmosphere the meeting had caused.

Whether or not Ronaldo is painted in a bad light by these reports is sort of irrelevant. The vast majority of fans will agree with the Portuguese superstar’s earlier assessment and in a way, the 37-year-old has been proven right.

New permanent boss Erik ten Hag has chosen not to field Maguire for his team’s last two games. Coincidently (or perhaps not), United have picked up six points from a possible six, including recording a surprising win against arch-rivals Liverpool.