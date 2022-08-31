Spurs begin talks to sign 24-year-old on loan but face major competition

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are back in negotiations for Leeds United attacker Daniel James.

Transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter that Spurs are involved in ongoing talks for the Leeds winger in a loan deal with an option to buy, but there are also other clubs interested.

The Daily Mail reported last week that Antonio Conte has been desperate to bring in a winger before allowing Bryan Gil to complete his move to Valencia, and James is seen as the perfect replacement.

Gil joined the club last summer but failed to impress either Jose Mourinho or Conte, and now the out-of-favour 21-year-old could get his return to Valencia, where he spent last season on loan.

MORE: Sergio Reguilon completes loan move back to Spain

More Stories / Latest News
“Around £15/£20m” – Man United accept bid for highly-rated midfielder
“If there is an opportunity…” – Romano says Newcastle could still make two new signings
Two big names emerge as Newcastle push for last-gasp marquee signing
Dan James could join Spurs

However, Romano suggested that the 24-year-old Wales international is happy at Leeds, and it will be down to him whether or not he leaves Elland Road.

The Welshman signed for Leeds last year from Manchester United and cemented himself as an essential part of the Whites squad last season, making 32 Premier League appearances and scoring five goals.

However, Jesse Marsch has recruited a lot more attacking power this season following the additions of Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson to the Whites ranks. As a result, James has found himself on the bench more often than not.

With game time looking less bountiful this season, a loan move may be wise, especially with the World Cup around the corner.

 

More Stories Bryan Gil Dan James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.