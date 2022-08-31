Steven Gerrard admits that job is under threat following another Aston Villa defeat

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have slumped to another defeat and after a summer of heavy investment, the pressure is starting to build on manager Steven Gerrard.

Villa were in action on Wednesday night and went behind to Arsenal at the Emirates, following an error from Emi Martinez in goal. Douglas Luiz pulled Villa level through an Olympic goal but just minutes later Arsenal were back in front again through Gabriel Martinelli.

After their form tailed off in the latter stages of last season, it leaves Villa with just 3 wins from their last 19 matches. In addition, Villa sit 19th in the table with 4 defeats out of five, albeit at an early stage.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match however, Gerrard acknowledged that he was worried about being sacked.

“Of course I do. I am really honest and critical of myself. If I stood here and said I wasn’t concerned I think you’d look at me as though I was from a different planet.”

Gerrard did an excellent job at Rangers previous to this, but unless he can turn matters around soon, his credit with the Villa fans may run out. Even at the start of his spell Villa were inconsistent. Currently, they are on relegation form.

 

More Stories about Arsenal FC
Video: Douglas Luiz scores remarkable ‘Olympic’ goal to level up against Arsenal
Aston Villa flop once targeted by Liverpool is humbled by Ajax interest
West Ham in advanced talks to bring in £50m-rated Arsenal target
More Stories Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.