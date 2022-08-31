Trevor Sinclair believes West Ham have made a huge £34m transfer mistake

Trevor Sinclair has told reporters that West Ham should have improved their attempts to sign Amadou Onana from Lille this summer.

Earlier this year, the Hammers had agreed to a fee for the 21-year-old Lille midfielder before Frank Lampard’s Everton hijacked the deal.

The Belgium international signed for the Toffee’s in a deal worth £31.5m (Transfermarkt) for a salary worth £100k-a-week. However, the Standard reported that the East London club had no intention of meeting the excessive wage demands.

While speaking with TalkSPORT on the 30th of August (10.50 am), Sinclair suggested that he was disappointed by the Hammers’ inability to bring Onana to the club, saying:

“Onana, I was disappointed (West Ham) missed out on him. 6ft 4ins, a real physical presence. What I’ve seen of him at Everton, he looks the real deal.”

While many fans would agree with Sinclair, we can’t ignore the fact that £100k a week is a lot of money for a player that hasn’t even been proven in the Premier League.