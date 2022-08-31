Two big names emerge as Newcastle push for last-gasp marquee signing

It appears Newcastle United aren’t done in the transfer market just yet as the Magpies are reportedly hopeful of making a last-minute marquee signing with two names in mind.

According to Jaque Talbot on Twitter, Red Bull Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans are the two players on Newcastle’s radar.

The English journalist insists that the Northern club could still spend good money ahead of tomorrow’s 11 pm deadline.

Talbot suggests that the mystery club that has sent a bid of around £19m could be Newcastle as it is characteristic of them.

Bidding below the market value, has Newcastle written all over it https://t.co/lyjkS040PB — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) August 31, 2022

MORE: Eddie Howe appears to confirm one exit and a chance for outcast this season

The NUFC Blog have also reported that Talbot exclusively revealed to them that Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans are two ones to watch as we enter the final 48 hours of the window.

Haidara failed to start in all four Bundesliga games this season, meaning that if the right deal came in for him, he could exit the German club.

Tielemans reportedly wants to leave the Foxes, and although he has admirers at both Arsenal and Liverpool, with only a year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium, a late offer could be accepted.