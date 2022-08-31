Video: Alexander Isak scores at Anfield on Newcastle United debut

Newcastle United have a new striker and based off his first 45 minutes in black and white, he isn’t half bad. Arriving from Real Sociedad for £63m, it has taken Alexander Isak just 38 minutes for him to start paying that fee back.

The Magpies are in action at Anfield this evening, taking on a Liverpool side that have stuttered at the start of the season. A 9-0 response against Bournemouth at the weekend was a keen reminder of what the Reds can do however.

Newcastle held their own in the first half though and with 7 minutes to go, Isak was slipped through and punished the Liverpool defence emphatically.

That goal should help to calm any nerves that Isak might have had. The Swedish international is still just 22 years old, despite having played in four different countries before arriving in the Premier League. If he can finish with that confidence on a consistent basis, Newcastle will be content with their investment.

 

