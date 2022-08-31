Video: Douglas Luiz scores remarkable ‘Olympic’ goal to level up against Arsenal

Aston Villa levelled up against Arsenal at the Emirates and did so in some style. Gabriel Martinelli had given Arsenal the lead but his compatriot Douglas Luiz has gone one better with his effort.

With the game edging towards its conclusion, Villa were pressing forward in search of an equaliser and loaded the box for a corner. What happened next was entirely unexpected.

Luiz’s is corner is known internationally as an Olympic goal – scoring directly from a corner. The presence of Boubacar Kamara might have helped, but Luiz caught Aaron Ramsdale out with an excellent feat of technical precision. Remarkably, this is his second Olympic goal in as many weeks, after Luiz did the same thing against Bolton in the League Cup last midweek.

Steven Gerrard has come under pressure lately, but will need more than miraculous efforts from set-pieces to drag the Villains out of their slump.

 

