Video: Erling Haaland bags first-half hat-trick against Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest may be pushing towards 20 signings this summer, but Manchester City are putting them to the sword with just one this evening. It is only half-time at the Etihad Stadium, but Erling Haaland has put three past Forest.

The Norwegian striker has not taken long to hit his stride following his move from Borussia Dortmund and already has 11 goals in his four-and-a-half games in the Premier League, making it consecutive hat-tricks following his triple against Crystal Palace.

It only takes one touch! ? Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with a smart finish! ? pic.twitter.com/5LsYrbz8xm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2022

The simplest of finishes for Erling Haaland! It's still August and he's scored EIGHT goals for Manchester City! ? pic.twitter.com/RhTZdcuA2x — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2022

This Erling Haaland lad is pretty good, eh? ??? pic.twitter.com/IYAK5T4ple — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2022

Any doubts about his ability to adapt to the Premier League are being blown to pieces by Haaland, who at this point looks like a frightening prospect in an already excellent Manchester City side.

While it is true that City have mostly played teams expected to finish in the bottom half of the table, scoring at a rate of over two goals a game is impressive for any striker no matter the opposition.