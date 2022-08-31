Video: Erling Haaland gives trademark short answers in interview following hat-trick

Manchester City might have dropped points to Newcastle United, but they have started the Premier League season in fine fettle. Nobody more so than Erling Haaland, who has played five Premier League matches and scored a remarkable 11 goals in that time.

On Wednesday evening Haaland added three more to his tally with a first-half hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, which sent Pep Guardiola’s side marching towards a 6-0 victory. See all of those goals here.

Following that performance, the 22-year-old was on duty during the post-match interviews and once again gave one of his trademark set of blunt responses.

"Amazing! Nothing more to say." He's a man of few words, instead Erling Haaland does his talking on the pitch ? ? @Sports_EmmaD pic.twitter.com/94J3HGH16m — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2022

There was nothing malicious in his tone nor was he deliberately being difficult for the reporter, but it does make a difference from some of the more rambling answers given in these interviews.

One of the things that stands out about Haaland, beyond his incredible talent, is his big personality. It contrasts greatly with a lot of Manchester City’s squad, but so far it seems to working just fine.