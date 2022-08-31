Video: Fabio Carvalho thumps home crucial 98th-minute winner for Liverpool

Liverpool looked as if they were heading for another damaging draw against Newcastle United, but one of their new summer signings came up big at the death for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds started their Premier League campaign without a win in three, featuring a lacklustre defeat to Manchester United. A 9-0 victory against Bournemouth eased the pressure considerably this past weekend.

However Liverpool went 1-0 down to a debut goal from Alexander Isak in the first half at Anfield on Wednesday evening.  Roberto Firmino levelled the match in the second half but it looked destined for a draw deep into stoppage time. More dropped points would have once again caused the doubts to rise.

However it was Fabio Carvalho who came up with the goods with what was near enough the last kick of the game.

The anarchic celebrations are testament to just how important that goal was for Liverpool. Confidence will remain high and most importantly, it prevents the gap to Manchester City from widening.

 

