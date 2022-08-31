West Ham have reportedly had a loan-to-buy offer to sign Flamengo’s Lazaro Vinicius Marques immediately turned down by the club.

According to Portuguese outlet Odia, the Brazilian club immediately turned down the £5m offer, with the club reportedly wanting to receive at least £6m for their striker.

With the Hammers already spending big this year for the marquee signing of Lucas Paqueta, the club cannot offer the fees Flamengo wanted but would be interested in a loan deal.

However, this is not something the Brazilian club is interested in at the moment.

David Moyes was hoping to get the deal for the 20-year-old over the line before deadline day, but Flamengo’s reluctance has made that very unlikely.

However, the midfielder is still very young, and Moyes will have plenty of time to make another approach in the next transfer windows when he has also developed further.

Lazaro is contracted with Flamengo until 2025.