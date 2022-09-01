Arsenal star to terminate his contract and agree surprise free transfer on Deadline Day

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has reportedly emerged as the chosen target for Barcelona on deadline day.

The Catalan giants could do with cover at right-back after the departure of Sergino Dest to AC Milan, and it seems Bellerin could be a low-cost option for the club.

See below for details as Relevo explain that Bellerin looks set to terminate his contract with Arsenal and take a significant pay cut to move to Barca today…

Bellerin has had a fine career at Arsenal, but a combination of injuries and a general loss of form have seen him fall out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

The Spain international spent last season on loan at Real Betis, but it now seems he could make the surprise move back to the club where he had a spell as a youngster.

Bellerin was on Barcelona’s books before moving to Arsenal in 2011 and it now seems he could get the chance to represent their senior side at last.

