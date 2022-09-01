Agent Jesus? Arsenal star spotted chatting with transfer target Douglas Luiz last night

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus appeared to be having a private chat with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz last night.

The Brazil international is being linked with a Deadline Day move to the Emirates Stadium by the Independent and others this morning, just hours after he scored a superb goal for Villa in their 2-1 defeat against Mikel Arteta’s side last night.

Luiz has shone in his time at Villa Park and looks like a good option for Arsenal, and it seems that Jesus may already have approached him to ask about the possibility of a move to north London.

At least, that’s what Arsenal fans will be taking from this image below…

Douglas Luiz & Gabriel Jesus in conversation after the full-time whistle last night. #afc pic.twitter.com/fUuJFw7d2p — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 1, 2022

Arsenal have some injury worries in midfield, so would do well to improve their depth in that department after the departures of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

Luiz has just one year to go on his Villa contract, so there’s surely an opportunity here for AFC to get him on the cheap.