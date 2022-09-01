Arsenal target is “pushing” for deadline day Gunners transfer, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are reportedly continuing to pursue the transfer of Douglas Luiz, who is also pushing to get a move from Aston Villa to the Gunners.

The Brazil international has impressed in his time at Villa Park, and it makes sense that he now seems eager to try his luck with a big six move, while he also fits the bill for Mikel Arteta’s needs at the moment.

See below as Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Luiz, stating that the 24-year-old is eager for the move to go through, though the two clubs need to agree a deal, which currently seems likely to be in the region of £20million…

If Arsenal can get this deal done, it will cap a superb summer, with Arteta’s side looking vastly improved since bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while the return of William Saliba from his loan at Marseille has also been hugely important.

Arsenal still lack a bit of depth in midfield, however, so there’s surely a key role for Luiz to play if he joins, with both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka proving a little inconsistent and unreliable in recent years.

