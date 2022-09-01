Arsenal star “has agreed personal terms” on transfer, waiting for Barcelona green light

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has reportedly agreed personal terms on a transfer to Barcelona, with the Gunners also willing to terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international looks to have agreed a move to Barca, and is now just waiting for the green light from the Catalan giants in order for the deal to be fully finalised.

That’s according to the latest from transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano as he keeps fans updated on the latest Deadline Day deals…

Hector Bellerín has agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Contract now ready — deal only depends on Barça decision now as Arsenal are ready to terminate the contract. ?? #FCB #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/AAsZcXkS1F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Bellerin has been a fine servant for Arsenal, but it looks like his time at the club is now coming to an end.

Injuries and a loss of form have hampered Bellerin’s progress in the last few years, but it seems he’s set to earn himself a surprise move back to his first club Barcelona.

The 27-year-old started his career in Barca’s academy, and it seems he’s now set to join in what is likely to be a backup role, following Sergino Dest’s departure.

Sergiño Dest is flying to Milano right now, he’ll be in Italy in one hour with his agent — medical tests and then contract signing around 4pm as new AC Milan player. ???? #ACMilan ?? Loan with €20m buy option;

?? One year deal plus potential 2027. 100% done. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/xJmsIlJapS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Romano has also commented on the Dest saga, stating that his loan move to AC Milan is 100% done, as per the tweet above.