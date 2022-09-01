“Medical done” – Arsenal star has completed move to Premier League club, says journalist

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to seal a loan transfer to Southampton, with the option to make the move permanent.

The England international has completed his medical with the Saints, and will sign a new one-year contract extension with the Gunners before leaving, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below for details as it looks like Maitland-Niles’ move away from the Emirates Stadium is now all but done, with an official announcement surely not far away now…

Aisnley Maitland-Niles completed his move to Southampton, medical done and contracts to be signed now with Arsenal. ???? #DeadlineDay New deal until June 2024 with #AFC and then loan to Southampton with buy option clause. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

This looks a promising signing by Southampton, even if Maitland-Niles hasn’t had the east time of late.

The 25-year-old struggled whilst on loan at Roma last season, but previously impressed in Mikel Arteta’s side in some big games, though he couldn’t nail down a regular spot.

? EXCLUSIVE ? As we reach #DeadlineDay, Erik ten Hag is increasingly confident over Cristiano Ronaldo. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 1, 2022

Southampton might be closer to his true level, with the player surely still having it in him to have a fine career in the Premier League.

Maitland-Niles’ versatility could surely make him an asset for many clubs in mid-table, and it looks like it’s Southampton who have won the race for his signature.

SUBSCRIBE for exclusive transfer updates straight to your inbox!