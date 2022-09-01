“Medical done” – Arsenal star has completed move to Premier League club, says journalist

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to seal a loan transfer to Southampton, with the option to make the move permanent.
The England international has completed his medical with the Saints, and will sign a new one-year contract extension with the Gunners before leaving, according to Fabrizio Romano.
See the tweet below for details as it looks like Maitland-Niles’ move away from the Emirates Stadium is now all but done, with an official announcement surely not far away now…
Aisnley Maitland-Niles completed his move to Southampton, medical done and contracts to be signed now with Arsenal. ???? #DeadlineDay
New deal until June 2024 with #AFC and then loan to Southampton with buy option clause.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022
This looks a promising signing by Southampton, even if Maitland-Niles hasn’t had the east time of late.
The 25-year-old struggled whilst on loan at Roma last season, but previously impressed in Mikel Arteta’s side in some big games, though he couldn’t nail down a regular spot.
? EXCLUSIVE ?
As we reach #DeadlineDay, Erik ten Hag is increasingly confident over Cristiano Ronaldo.
Full story ??
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 1, 2022
Southampton might be closer to his true level, with the player surely still having it in him to have a fine career in the Premier League.
Maitland-Niles’ versatility could surely make him an asset for many clubs in mid-table, and it looks like it’s Southampton who have won the race for his signature.
SUBSCRIBE for exclusive transfer updates straight to your inbox!
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I am glad he has woken up to this opportunity at Saints. He may find an opportunity there he couldn’t find elsewhere. I trust he will work as hard and learn everything that comes to him. Life is hard and even harder to some out here. Persevere young man. It’s all about perseverance. Success is relative. Bless.