“Medical done” – Arsenal star has completed move to Premier League club, says journalist

Arsenal FC Southampton FC
Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to seal a loan transfer to Southampton, with the option to make the move permanent.

The England international has completed his medical with the Saints, and will sign a new one-year contract extension with the Gunners before leaving, according to Fabrizio Romano.

This looks a promising signing by Southampton, even if Maitland-Niles hasn’t had the east time of late.

The 25-year-old struggled whilst on loan at Roma last season, but previously impressed in Mikel Arteta’s side in some big games, though he couldn’t nail down a regular spot.

Southampton might be closer to his true level, with the player surely still having it in him to have a fine career in the Premier League.

Maitland-Niles’ versatility could surely make him an asset for many clubs in mid-table, and it looks like it’s Southampton who have won the race for his signature.

  1. I am glad he has woken up to this opportunity at Saints. He may find an opportunity there he couldn’t find elsewhere. I trust he will work as hard and learn everything that comes to him. Life is hard and even harder to some out here. Persevere young man. It’s all about perseverance. Success is relative. Bless.

