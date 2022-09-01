Alarming stat shows Chelsea could be about to take a massive gamble in the transfer market

Chelsea may want to think twice about doing a deal for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, if the stats on his finishing at Premier League level are anything to go by.

See below as Opta man Orbinho shows how Aubameyang’s chance conversion in his time in the Premier League progressed over time.

As you can see, the Gabon international made a great start to life at Arsenal, converting 32% of his chances and needing only three shots per goal on average, though his chance conversion dropped to 11% in his final season at the Emirates Stadium, while it started taking him nine shots per goal…

Aubameyang Premier League chance conversion season by season 17/18 – 32%

18/19 – 23%

19/20 – 24%

20/21 – 18%

21/22 – 11% Shots per goal scored 17/18 – About 3

18/19 – About 4

19/20 – About 4

20/21 – About 6

21/22 – About 9 — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 1, 2022

Aubameyang has improved at Barcelona, however, making a great start to life at the Nou Camp since his move back in January, and Chelsea desperately need a proven goal-scorer like this.

Ben Jacobs has tweeted that the deal is all but done now anyway, so Blues fans will just have to hope for the best…

Aubameyang deal is virtually complete. Chelsea have already scheduled a medical for this afternoon. Rafael Leao won’t be possible unless Chelsea pay the €150m release clause. Milan have told this to Chelsea three times now. Edson Alvarez remains the priority after Aubameyang. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 1, 2022

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku last summer, but the move didn’t work out, and they chose to loan him back to Inter Milan this summer.

Raheem Sterling has started well for Chelsea but is not an out-and-out striker, so Thomas Tuchel will have to hope that he can combine well with Aubameyang to make this team a bit more prolific than they were last term.