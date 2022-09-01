Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a deal with Chelsea for the potential signing of young star Billy Gilmour.

According to David Ornstein and Liam Twomey at The Athletic, a fee worth roughly £9m has been arranged between the two outfits in a bid to get around the Premier League’s loan rules (preventing more than one loan from the same club).

This follows after the 21-year-old spent a season-long loan at relegated outfit Norwich City.

It caps off a solid summer of transfer business for the Seagulls with Graham Potter’s men also acquiring Pervis Estupiñán, Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra.

With minutes unlikely to come in heavy supply at Stamford Bridge, it’s a move that’s likely to benefit the midfielder’s development in the long-term as the club add further promise to their midfield following the departure of former key man Yves Bissouma.

In a model where the South Coast outfit continue to derive massive profits from their developed talents – apparently without suffering a great deal as far as results are concerned – it’s hard to draw any criticism of a side that has been extremely well-run since their return to the English top-flight.