One Chelsea signing is "virtually complete", second deadline day deal also being eyed up

Chelsea’s transfer swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is basically done, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

He adds that the Blues would face paying crazy money for the signing of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez emerging as their other priority today instead.

Chelsea have had a busy summer so far, with big names like Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana joining so far.

Aubameyang would be another fine addition to strengthen Thomas Tuchel’s attack, so fans will be relieved that the Barcelona striker does seem to be on his way at last after a protracted saga.

If Chelsea can announce that soon, they could then move on to Alvarez, who would be another smart addition to give the west Londoners an upgrade on the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who now look to be past their best.

Despite a busy summer of spending, it’s not been the best start to the season from Tuchel’s side, so it could be that further strengthening is still required.

