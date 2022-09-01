One Chelsea signing is “virtually complete”, second deadline day deal also being eyed up

Chelsea’s transfer swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is basically done, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

He adds that the Blues would face paying crazy money for the signing of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez emerging as their other priority today instead.

See below for Jacobs’ tweet on the latest Chelsea transfer news as we are now just hours away from the deadline…

Aubameyang deal is virtually complete. Chelsea have already scheduled a medical for this afternoon. Rafael Leao won’t be possible unless Chelsea pay the €150m release clause. Milan have told this to Chelsea three times now. Edson Alvarez remains the priority after Aubameyang. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 1, 2022

Chelsea have had a busy summer so far, with big names like Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana joining so far.

Aubameyang would be another fine addition to strengthen Thomas Tuchel’s attack, so fans will be relieved that the Barcelona striker does seem to be on his way at last after a protracted saga.

? EXCLUSIVE ? As we reach #DeadlineDay, Erik ten Hag is increasingly confident over Cristiano Ronaldo. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 1, 2022

If Chelsea can announce that soon, they could then move on to Alvarez, who would be another smart addition to give the west Londoners an upgrade on the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who now look to be past their best.

Despite a busy summer of spending, it’s not been the best start to the season from Tuchel’s side, so it could be that further strengthening is still required.