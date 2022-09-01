Exclusive: “All parties are confident” of major Chelsea transfer going through today

Chelsea are making progress on talks over the transfer of FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a top target for the Blues this summer, and it seems they don’t have an alternative in mind as they focus on agreeing a deal for him on Deadline Day.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that a new offer was made last night and that negotiations should continue today.

He adds that all parties are confident of this move going through, which will surely please Chelsea fans after their difficult start to the season.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have already suffered two disappointing defeats, being beaten by Leeds and Southampton, and it’s clear they need more of a goal threat up front after the poor form of Romelu Lukaku, who ended up being loaned back to Inter Milan less than a year after he made the big-money move to Stamford Bridge.

“My understanding is that Chelsea’s priority is only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Romano said.

“The deal will enter the key moments already in the morning after the new official offer of £10m plus Marcos Alonso in the night; it’s up to Barcelona

“Of course, we shouldn’t forget the horrible news of the attack of Auba at his home this week, but I’m told his broken jaw won’t be an issue in terms of a move. All parties are confident of an agreement, but it’s still a work in progress.”