Chelsea ace is in Spain ahead of likely Deadline Day exit

Chelsea ace Kenedy is reportedly in Spain today as he looks set for a transfer Deadline Day departure.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Kenedy is heading for a move to Valladolid, though it’s not clear if this will be a permanent transfer or yet another loan move for the Brazilian wide-man.

Chelsea have loaned Kenedy out five times already in his Stamford Bridge career, with the 26-year-old also having spells at Newcastle, Watford and Getafe, among others.

There’s surely no room for Kenedy in the Chelsea first-team, so a move away today makes sense for all involved.

Remarkably, Kenedy still has two years left on his contract with the Blues, so if this is another loan move, it could mean it’s still not quite the last of Kenedy at the west London club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea look like they could be busy today with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Edson Alvarez being targeted, as per Ben Jacobs in the tweet below…

This follows a generally busy summer for Chelsea, who have spent big to bring in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

