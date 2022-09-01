Chelsea closing in on another Barcelona transfer raid alongside deal for Aubameyang

Chelsea are reportedly making progress on another potential transfer raid on Barcelona today, with a deal for Memphis Depay.

As Ben Jacobs reported earlier, a deal for the Blues to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Catalan giants is virtually complete, but it seems there could be further incomings today.

See below as Gerard Romero reports that Chelsea have also been in talks over signing Depay, with a deal broadly agreed and with the Netherlands international himself informing Barca of his desire to leave as we edge closer to the transfer deadline.

Here’s Romero’s tweet and video clip explaining the latest on this surprise saga…

? MEMPHIS y su petición de salidahttps://t.co/3KVGW54way pic.twitter.com/BUMzj22s8y — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) September 1, 2022

Depay could be a useful addition to Thomas Tuchel’s struggling squad, as he can operate out wide or as a centre-forward.

Chelsea have been short of goals after the struggles of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who have now both left the club, while upgrades are also needed on the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.