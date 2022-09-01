Chelsea targeting £130m-rated forward, but transfer may have to wait until January

Chelsea have an interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, but are more likely to pursue the player in the January transfer window.

If Chelsea try to sign Leao today, he would supposedly cost as much as £130million, according to Tom Roddy of the Times in the tweet below…

Chelsea fans will be excited by this link, with Leao undoubtedly up there with the most exciting young attacking players in world football right now.

The Portugal international has been a stand-out performer in Serie A for some time now, and could be just what Chelsea need in attack after the struggles of recent signings like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, while Timo Werner was sold earlier this summer and Callum Hudson-Odoi has gone out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen.

Still, there’s surely not much time left for Chelsea to get Leao through the door today, while paying another £130m for a player after so much other spending also seems unlikely.

It’s been a busy summer for CFC, who have recruited big names like Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.

