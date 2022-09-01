Crystal Palace in Deadline Day talks to sign £8m defender – Fabrizio Romano

Crystal Palace have submitted a Deadline Day bid to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Palace have made a 2nd bid for Ronnie Edwards. £4m + £4m in add ons.

The 19-year-old has attracted plenty of interest this summer, with Chelsea keeping close tabs on the defender.

Edwards is keen to join Crystal Palace, though there is the possibility that Peterborough ask for the defender back on loan for the rest of the season.

Edwards made 34 appearances for Peterborough last season.

