Crystal Palace are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow reports The Athletic.

Patrick Vieira wants to strengthen his midfield on deadline day after missing out on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Reported elsewhere but understand #CPFC have shown an interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow. Deal unlikely to be reached today though. But more prospect of success if revisited in January. More @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/IPcMSOYFE5 — Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) September 1, 2022

The report adds that the move could be too late in this window for the Eagles and if a deal cannot be struck today, Palace will look to agree a deal for Sow in January.

Sow made 44 appearances for Frankfurt across all competitions last seasons.