Crystal Palace interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow reports The Athletic.

Patrick Vieira wants to strengthen his midfield on deadline day after missing out on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The report adds that the move could be too late in this window for the Eagles and if a deal cannot be struck today, Palace will look to agree a deal for Sow in January.

Sow made 44 appearances for Frankfurt across all competitions last seasons.

More Stories Crystal Palace FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.