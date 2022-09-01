Tottenham are chasing the transfer of Leeds United winger Daniel James, but two other clubs are also in the running for his signature.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news expert providing his insight into what could happen with the Wales international on Deadline Day.

James hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Leeds since he joined from Manchester United last summer, and it seems he could be on the move again.

Spurs are seemingly one of his main suitors, but Romano also mentioned two other unnamed clubs as being potential rivals for a deal today.

A decision could now be close, with Romano saying: “There are three clubs interested in Daniel James, not just Tottenham; the player will decide in the next few hours which move is the best choice for him.”

It will be interesting to see what happens next with James, who remains a promising young talent, even if he’s had a difficult time in the last year or so.

Tottenham could be a great opportunity for the 24-year-old to revive his career, and one imagines there’d be other Premier League clubs who’d welcome him.