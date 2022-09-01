Details emerge from Arthur Melo’s Liverpool move, contradicting reports

Contrary to many reports, Liverpool do in fact have a buy option on Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived at Anfield on the final day of the transfer window on loan from Juventus. Many journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, claim that Liverpool do not have the opportunity to make the deal permanent.

However a picture of a press release from Juventus claims that there is indeed a purchase clause. The initial loan will cost the Reds €4m and should they decide to keep Arthur, they will have the chance to do so for the sum of €37.5m.

Juventus CONFIRM an option to buy in the Arthur deal in an official statement. €37.5m. pic.twitter.com/4E7ddJqaSr — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) September 1, 2022

It should be noted that all of this is a hypothetical – first Arthur must perform in order to make it worth Liverpool’s while to exercise that clause.

Since arriving in Europe from Gremio, Arthur has been unable to impose himself at either of Barcelona or Juventus. Under Jurgen Klopp it seems far more likely that Arthur will be a role player rather than a starter.