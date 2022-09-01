How much Arsenal look set to offer for Douglas Luiz transfer as they were told another target is not available

Arsenal will reportedly offer around £25million to Aston Villa for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz as they look to get a deal done on Deadline Day.

The former Manchester City player has just one year remaining on his contract, so could be available for a reasonable price, though it seems that Leicester City are absolutely determined not to lose Youri Tielemans, even though he’s in a similar situation.

That’s according to the Independent, who state that Arsenal have switched their focus to Luiz instead, while Jack Rosser says in the tweet below that the Gunners’ opening offer could be around £25m…

Arsenal are making a late move to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, prepared to bid up to £25million. More on @TheSunFootball shortly. #AVFC #AFC — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) September 1, 2022

Arsenal fans will hope this late move can be agreed, as they’re a little short of quality and depth in midfield.

Thomas Partey has been injury prone and inconsistent in his time at the Emirates Stadium, and Luiz could be a more reliable option in that area of the pitch.

The 24-year-old has impressed in his time at Villa Park and looks like he could be good enough for a big six club, with Sky Sports reporting earlier today that Chelsea, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid were also among his admirers.

