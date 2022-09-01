Arsenal poised to open talks over Deadline Day transfer of Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly poised to open talks over a transfer move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz on Deadline Day.

The Brazilian now seems to be a top priority target for the Gunners in that position, with talkSPORT claiming they are poised to open talks over a late deal.

Luiz has impressed in his time at Villa Park and has just one year left on his current contract, so this could potentially be a bargain deal for Arsenal if they can reach an agreement in the limited time remaining before tonight’s deadline.

Arsenal have injuries in midfield and would surely do well to bring Luiz in, even if he’s only a squad player for Mikel Arteta.

One imagines, however, that Luiz also has the potential to work his way into the starting line up on a regular basis, with the opportunity there for him to stake his claim due to ongoing fitness issues for Thomas Partey.

Arsenal have had a good summer, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and this would be another smart addition to end the summer on a high.