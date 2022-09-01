£20m bid prepared: Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal chasing surprise deadline day signing

A host of top clubs are reportedly chasing a transfer Deadline Day deal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The 24-year-old has just one year left on his contract at Villa Park, and it now seems that Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams weighing up a late move for him.

According to Sky Sports, these three clubs are joined by Atletico Madrid in the race for Luiz, with one club said to be preparing an official bid of £20million today.

This has some slightly out of the blue as Luiz hasn’t really been one of the main players making headlines throughout the entire summer, but a late move now seems a possibility.

It remains to be seen which team will ultimately win the race for Luiz’s signature, but the Brazilian could surely do an important job at Liverpool, who are short of midfielders at the moment due to injuries in that department.

Arsenal could also do well to pounce for Luiz as they’ve lacked depth in that area of the pitch for a while now, with Thomas Partey proving a little injury prone in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea might also do well to keep on spending after a poor start to the season, with Luiz perhaps ideal to eventually be a long-term replacement for the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano last night, Steven Gerrard hinted that Luiz’s situation is open as we approach the transfer deadline…

Gerrard on Douglas Luiz: “I am not in control of Douglas Luiz situation. We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players — but at the same time he has a year to go…”. ??? #AVFC Douglas Luiz, one to watch until the end of the Deadline Day. ? pic.twitter.com/WH2NOgGc0Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Luiz has impressed in his time at Villa, and scored a stunning goal straight from a corner against Arsenal last night.

The Gunners went on to win that game to continue their perfect start to the new Premier League season, and a late signing like this would only improve the mood even further in Mikel Arteta’s squad, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko both making superb starts since joining earlier in the summer.

Liverpool and Chelsea surely need to invest further if they are to establish themselves as serious title contenders, and Luiz would surely be seen as a good deadline day addition, especially if he ends up joining for as little as £20m.