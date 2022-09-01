Chelsea transfer target skips training as he pushes for Deadline Day move

There’s some exciting Chelsea transfer news emerging on Deadline Day as it looks like Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez is doing his bit to force through a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues could do with replacing N’Golo Kante and Jorginho after a poor start to the season, and Alvarez has impressed in his time in the Eredivisie.

Luckily for Chelsea, it looks like the Mexico international is now doing his bit to try to get this move done as he wants the chance to join Chelsea, according to the reliable Dutch journalist Mike Verweij on Twitter.

See below for full details…

NIEUWS: @EdsonAlvarez19 traint niet mee bij #Ajax. Mexicaan wil dat club meewerkt aan vertrek naar #Chelsea.

??????? Edson Alvarez will not train with Ajax. Mexican wants club to cooperate with departure to Chelsea.https://t.co/a4GuCSvKoQ — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) September 1, 2022

Chelsea fans will hope these tactics work, and that their club can come up with a good enough offer to tempt Ajax into a sale.

? EXCLUSIVE ? As we reach #DeadlineDay, Erik ten Hag is increasingly confident over Cristiano Ronaldo. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 1, 2022

It’s been a nightmare summer for the Eredivisie giants, with manager Erik ten Hag leaving for Manchester United and raiding the club for Antony and Lisandro Martinez, while star striker Sebastien Haller also left for Borussia Dortmund.

Alvarez moving to Chelsea would be another major departure for the club to deal with.