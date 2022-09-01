Chelsea transfer target skips training as he pushes for Deadline Day move

There’s some exciting Chelsea transfer news emerging on Deadline Day as it looks like Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez is doing his bit to force through a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues could do with replacing N’Golo Kante and Jorginho after a poor start to the season, and Alvarez has impressed in his time in the Eredivisie.

Luckily for Chelsea, it looks like the Mexico international is now doing his bit to try to get this move done as he wants the chance to join Chelsea, according to the reliable Dutch journalist Mike Verweij on Twitter.

Chelsea fans will hope these tactics work, and that their club can come up with a good enough offer to tempt Ajax into a sale.

It’s been a nightmare summer for the Eredivisie giants, with manager Erik ten Hag leaving for Manchester United and raiding the club for Antony and Lisandro Martinez, while star striker Sebastien Haller also left for Borussia Dortmund.

Alvarez moving to Chelsea would be another major departure for the club to deal with.

