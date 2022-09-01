Video: Liverpool fans will love what Elliott did to Carvalho immediately after Newcastle win

Fabio Carvalho’s friendship with Harvey Elliott – originating from the time the pair spent plying their trade at Fulham together – looks set to deliver some interesting rewards for Liverpool in the immediate and long-term future of the club.

The latter was spotted gleefully embracing his fellow attacking midfielder in the aftermath of the Reds’ 2-1 victory over Newcastle, planting a kiss on the back of the 20-year-old’s head during his post-match interview with BT Sport.

The No.19’s development at the start of the campaign, in particular, is a welcome sight for Reds fans after witnessing a similarly promising run of fixtures last term cut short by a severe ankle injury.

