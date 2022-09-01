Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Cristiano Ronaldo update, Chelsea confident over striker transfer, and more

Good morning guys and welcome to my Daily Briefing! Read on for the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo, Youri Tielemans and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and what we can expect from them on Deadline Day…

Done deal – Sergino Dest to AC Milan, here we go! Full agreement with Barcelona for a loan, with purchase option of around €20m – not mandatory. Dest will sign until June 2027: a one year loan, plus a potential four year deal if he stays permanently.

Ajax

Official – Lucas Ocampos has joined Ajax, confirmed by the club. He joins from Sevilla for €20m.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to become a new Southampton player. A medical has been scheduled, with an agreement on a loan move and potential purchase option.

Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz could be one to watch today, with Steven Gerrard admitting: “I am not in control of Douglas Luiz situation. We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players — but at the same time he has a year to go…”

Memphis Depay can terminate his contract with Barcelona at any time, so could be one to watch today

Barcelona are looking at options for a new right-back after Sergino Dest’s loan move to AC Milan. I’ve been told LA Galaxy RB Julian Araujo has been discussed alongside other options. Hector Bellerin is also still waiting for Barca, with a decision to be made tomorrow.

Martin Braithwaite will terminate his contract with Barcelona – it’s been agreed. He is now expected to pick a new club today.

Birmingham City

Josh Maja’s move to Birmingham has fallen through. He decided to stay at Bordeaux for one more season and sign new two-year deal with 50% wage deferral which will be paid to him in June.

Talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are progressing well, with all parties confident this could go through

Billy Gilmour could be on the move on deadline day as Brighton prepare to come back in with another bid for the Scotland international. He could leave permanently, final decision will be with Thomas Tuchel.

Fulham

Justin Kluivert deal is not happening. Potential move to Fulham deal has now definitely collapsed. He wouldn’t get a work permit, Roma not happy with the situation.

Official, completed. Leandro Paredes joins Juventus on loan deal with buy option clause that could become mandatory.

Leeds

Martin Dubravka deal is done – the deal is settled with all parties, 100%, no issues.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently expected to stay at Manchester United, with no serious offers for him as things stand.

Amad Diallo has joined Sunderland on loan. A full agreement was reached yesterday, he’ll be at the Stadium of Light until 2023, with no buy option as part of the deal.

Napoli

Napoli director Giuntoli: “Keylor Navas? We’ve two goalkeepers and they’re very good so 99% we’ll keep the current squad.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo deal? There was absolutely nothing true. We’ve good relationship with Jorge Mendes and nothing else.”

RB Leipzig

Abdou Diallo will fly to Germany this morning to undergo his medical as a new RB Leipzig player. He’s joining on loan, and the move can be made permanent for €25m.

Real Sociedad have booked medical tests for Umar Sadiq to take place this morning. He’s set to sign a long-term contract after a €20m deal plus €6m add-ons was agreed between Sociedad and Almeria on Wednesday night.

Confirmed – Adnan Januzaj has joined Sevilla on a free transfer. His medical is done and he’s signed a four-year contract after leaving Real Sociedad as a free agent.

Southampton

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to join Southampton. A medical has been scheduled, with an agreement on a loan move and potential purchase option.

Manchester City’s talented young winger Adedire Mebude is attracting interest from Spurs and Club Brugge. City hope to keep hold of him, but a decision will be made soon.

Valencia and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement over Ilaix Moriba moving on loan to the Mestalla, deal set to be completed in the next hours.