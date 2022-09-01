BBC journalist confirms FA now investigating post-Liverpool v Newcastle projectile incident

Alistair Magowan has confirmed that the FA are now investigating a clash between Liverpool and Newcastle’s bench in the direct aftermath of Fabio Carvalho’s late winner.

The BBC journalist shared the update on Twitter, noting that the probe would take place in response to footage circulating online showing one member of Magpies staff throwing a projectile in the direction of the Reds’ technical area.

FA looking into incident where a member of Newcastle's staff appears to throw object towards Liverpool technical area after the Reds injury-time winner at Anfield. #nufc #lfc More on @BBCSport — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) September 1, 2022

The Merseysiders’ latest win sees them climb up into the top half of the Premier League table after securing a second win in as many games following a disappointing start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Magowan did note that it wouldn’t be the only incident checked over by the governing body, though it remains unclear, at this point in time, what else will fall under the investigation in question.

Just to be clear, the throwing incident is not the only factor the FA will consider. #nufc #lfc — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) September 1, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s coaching staff were seen reacting furiously to the incident captured in the footage, so it remains possible that retrospective action may be taken against both outfits for events immediately following the stoppage-time winner.

In the meantime, Liverpool are set to next take on city rivals Everton in the English top-flight with Darwin Nunez having served the full term of his three-game suspension.