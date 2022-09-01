Fabrizio Romano claims Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal is done

It might have taken until the very end of the transfer window, but it appears Chelsea have signed a striker.

After allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to depart the club, Thomas Tuchel has been left without a natural number nine in his squad, in spite of his preference for using Kai Havertz as the focal point.

However Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang touched down in London earlier on Thursday evening, telling reporters that he is indeed back in the Premier League. Both clubs continue to observe radio silence on the matter. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that it is only the official confirmation missing though, as Aubameyang has now signed a contract with Chelsea.

Pierre Aubameyang has just signed contract his Chelsea contract — just waiting for official statement. ?? #CFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

That will come as welcome news to both clubs. For Chelsea, as it ensures they are not left short up front. Meanwhile Barcelona are relying on that income to register players and complete a deal for Marcos Alonso heading the other way.