Fabrizio Romano claims Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal is done

Chelsea FC
Posted by

It might have taken until the very end of the transfer window, but it appears Chelsea have signed a striker.

After allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to depart the club, Thomas Tuchel has been left without a natural number nine in his squad, in spite of his preference for using Kai Havertz as the focal point.

However Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang touched down in London earlier on Thursday evening, telling reporters that he is indeed back in the Premier League. Both clubs continue to observe radio silence on the matter. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that it is only the official confirmation missing though, as Aubameyang has now signed a contract with Chelsea.

That will come as welcome news to both clubs. For Chelsea, as it ensures they are not left short up front. Meanwhile Barcelona are relying on that income to register players and complete a deal for Marcos Alonso heading the other way.

 

More Stories about Chelsea FC
Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells reporter ‘I’m back’ after arriving in London
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Deadline Day round-up – star set for Liverpool medical, player pushing to join Arsenal + more
Chelsea closing in on another Barcelona transfer raid alongside deal for Aubameyang
More Stories Chelsea FC FC Barcelona Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.