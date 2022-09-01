Gary Neville’s clumsy tweet referred to Attorney General and could be punishable with up to two years in prison

Gary Neville could be in hot water after a clumsy public comment on social media that has been referred to the Attorney General as potential contempt of court.

Neville tweeted about the ongoing Ryan Giggs trial and the comment is now being looked at as a potential contempt of court, which can be punished with as much as two years in prison.

Judge Hilary Manley has released a statement on the matter, saying: “Both the prosecution and defence agreed with me, in the absence of any comment from the jury, and given my clear direction, the trial could properly continue.

“However, given the author is a person with a high public profile (the comment) could be seen to be an attempt to influence ongoing criminal proceedings and could be contempt of court.

“Accordingly, I am referring the matter to the office of the Attorney General for the consideration of a potential investigation.”

Giggs has recently stood trial over allegations of assault against his ex-girlfriend, though the jury were unable to reach a verdict.