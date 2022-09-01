Mark Goldbridge slams ‘disgusting’ decision during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle

Mark Goldbridge joined a whole plethora of Newcastle United fans on Twitter in criticising Andre Marriner’s decision to keep play going beyond the recommended five-minute period of extra-time.

The Merseysiders capitalised on the extended period in the game with Fabio Carvalho netting a winner in the eighth minute of added time, much to the chagrin of Eddie Howe’s fellow staff members.

over 97 minutes and Liverpool score. Absolute disgrave by the ref. Only 5 were meant to be added. Disgusting — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 31, 2022

Another key contribution from a young Red saw the Merseysiders avoid further questions over a mostly poor start to the 2022/23 season as Jurgen Klopp’s men climbed into the top half of the table.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says potential Liverpool signing now ‘undergoing medical tests’

It has to be noted that Marriner’s decision to extend play beyond the five-minute period of extra-time did appear to stem from the incessant time wasting tactics favoured by the visitors on the day.

The Magpies couldn’t find a way to repeat their heroics against Manchester City in August and now find themselves heading into the next gameweek with only six points from their opening five fixtures.

In the interest of encouraging a more positive brand of football across the English top-flight, one might wonder what possible benefit it could serve the sport to not challenge such blatant time wasting.