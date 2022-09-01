Liverpool’s late loan move for Arthur Melo appears to have been prompted by a potentially lengthy injury concern on the part of Jordan Henderson.

Daily Mail journalist Dominic King confirmed that a hamstring issue suffered by the Reds’ skipper in the 2-1 win against Newcastle ‘triggered’ an approach for the 26-year-old Juventus star.

Update on Arthur: Liverpool made the approach after midnight, triggered by the impact of Jordan Henderson’s injury (scan in next 24 hours). Arthur feels fit enough to play immediately at Everton if needed; València and Wolves had looked at him. Talks concluding in Turin now — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 1, 2022

The technical midfield operator has seen his career peter out somewhat in Italy despite a big-money move to the Serie A suggesting an upturn in fortunes for the Brazil international.

The question remains as to whether the ex-Blaugrana man can genuinely deliver in the English top-flight at a time where Liverpool are desperately lacking world-class quality in the middle of the park.

Harvey Elliott’s performances have, to a certain extent, papered over the many cracks exposed by Thiago Alcantara’s ongoing injury-enforced absence.

That being said, Jurgen Klopp has already made clear that it would be highly unfair to heap a significant amount of pressure on the teenager’s shoulders so early in his Anfield career.

Hence a move for the ‘incredible’ Melo (in Thomas Vermaelen’s words, as reported by Football Espana), which, theoretically, ticks a considerable number of boxes for the German tactician.

The former Barcelona man is capable of filing out as a left-sided central midfielder, playing in a deeper midfield role and, critically, supplying the technical, playmaking flair that has been greatly missed whilst Thiago has been sidelined.