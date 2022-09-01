Journalist Ross Gregory urges Newcastle to avoid signing free-agent midfielder Ross Barkley.

The 28-year-old has been released by Chelsea on mutual consent and is seeking for a new club to begin the new adventure.

Barkley has failed to meet high expectations about him since his rise to stardom with Everton back in 2013.

His career has been blighted with injuries and inconsistency which has made him change many clubs, mostly on loan deals.

A month ago, it was reported by Dean Jones of GiveMeSport that Newcastle are interested in his services if the Tyneside club fails to sign James Maddison.

Gregory told NUFC Matters, “I’ll say no. I think he’s not quite what Newcastle need at the minute. I think I’d rather have somebody in this squad who was a bit more defensive-minded, I think, who can sit in front of that back four a little bit more.

“[Ross] Barkley is obviously a fantastic player or has been at times. He’s very in and out, very up and down, very inconsistent. It just, there’s something with it, it just doesn’t sit right, for me. So, I wouldn’t fancy him, but I can see why a lot of people, a lot of people would.”